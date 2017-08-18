Robert Truitt Obituary

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (Formerly Sharon) – Robert Truitt of Farrell, formerly a longtime resident of Sharon, passed away peacefully at 7:11 a.m. Friday, August 18, 2017, in Nugent’s CCRC, Hermitage. He was 84.

Mr. Truitt was born December 21, 1932, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of Robert H. and Mary (Flanagan) Truitt.

After graduating from Sharon High School in 1951, Bob worked as a coil winder at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Company for ten years. He began his career at the Sharon Police Department as a patrolman and retired as the Chief of Police in 1985, following 23 years of service.

For the next 20 years, Bob, along with his wife Elaine, owned and operated Dimoff’s Corner Dairy, Farrell, until ultimately retiring in 2004.

He was an active member of St. Anthony’s Church, Sharon.

Bob was a lifetime member of the Slovenian Working Men’s Educational Club, Sharon, where he served as its president for more than 20 years. He was also a lifetime member of the Sharon F.O.P. and the National Chief of Police Association.

Bob enjoyed watching television and daily breakfast at McDonald’s with friends.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, the former Elaine A. Dimoff, whom he married September 3, 1960; a niece, Kelly Dimoff and her companion Michael DeBonis of Sharpsville; a nephew, David Dimoff and his two sons, Kyron and Cody, all of Hermitage; a long-time friend, Kimberly Willis of Sharon and several cousins.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Thomas Dimoff.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the nurses and aids at Nugent’s CCRC and Nu-Choice Home Health, especially his aid Mary.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, C/O St. Anthony’s Church, 804 Idaho Street, Sharon or Slovenian Working Men’s Educational Club, 1037 Baldwin Avenue, Sharon.

Calling hours will be 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 22, 2017, in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery Chapel, Longview Road, Hermitage.

Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 22, 2017, in the cemetery chapel, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor of St. Anthony’s Church, Sharon, as celebrant.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

