Rosemary Ann Colt Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Rosemary Ann Colt of Sharon passed away peacefully under hospice care at 8:15 a.m. Friday, August 18, 2017, in her residence. She was 90.

Mrs. Colt was born March 14, 1927, in Sharon, a daughter of Daniel James and Anna Adelaide (Walsh) Friedrich.

She attended the former Sacred Heart Parochial Grade School in Sharon and was a graduate of Sharon High School.

Rosemary was employed as a secretary in the offices of J.M. Willson & Son prior to her marriage.

Her husband of 51 years, William Albert Colt, whom she married October 15, 1949, in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Sharon, passed away December 26, 2000.

Rosemary was a member of St. Joseph Church and its Widow Club, Sharon and the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court # 507, also Sharon.

She served as a volunteer at the Prince of Peace Center in Farrell and in the office of the American Cancer Society for ten years. Years earlier, she was active with the Sacred Heart and St. Joseph school’s PTA and was a committeewoman for the Democratic Party in Sharon.

Surviving are six children, Dr. Cathy Colt and her husband Dr. Roger Pomerantz, Jude Colt, Janet Colt, William Colt and his wife Dr. Mary B. Colt, Trish Colt Chvala and Michael Colt and his wife Michelle and 11 grandchildren, Emily Colt, Dr. Daniel Pomerantz, Dr. Rose Colt, William Angelo Colt, Dominic Colt, Allison Chvala, Mikayla Colt, Maria Colt, Harrison Colt, Mason Colt and Hayden Colt. She also leaves a sister, Nancy Sankovich; a sister-in-law, Mary Ellen (Colt) Ebert; a brother-in-law, Anthony Edward “Ed” Colt and his wife Ann; many nieces and nephews and her beloved four-legged companion and protector, Harley Rose Colt.

Besides her husband, Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter, Janine Colt; three sisters, infant twins Anna Marie and Margaret Clara Friedrich and Helen Stewart and eight brothers, Robert, Edward, Daniel, Raymond, Charles, John “Jack,” William and Kevin Friedrich.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (ALZ.org) or to Sharon Regional Health System Hospice, 1955 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 21, 2017, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E State Street, Sharon.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, August 21, 2017, in St. Joseph Church, Sharon, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Order Flowers Here