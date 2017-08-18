Spartan Stadium hosting solar eclipse watch party; 200 glasses available

The tech team at Boardman schools will be using their video cameras to show the eclipse

By Published:
Friday was the first night the Spartan football team played in their new stadium in Boardman, Ohio.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Spectators are invited to Spartan Stadium in Boardman on Monday for a watch party for the solar eclipse.

Two-hundred pairs of glasses have been reserved for viewers in the new stadium. The tech team at Boardman schools will be using their video cameras to show the eclipse.

“They are actually going to be showing the eclipse in it’s certain phases on our jumbotron,” Meagan Turillo said. “Because we purchased them a solar filter for their camera.”

The viewing will take place at Spartan Stadium from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s