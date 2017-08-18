Storm Team 27: Storms back in the forecast for Saturday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Quiet weather is expected overnight with patchy fog in spots through morning. Lows will fall into the low 60’s.

Partly sunny to start Saturday with increasing clouds through the day. The risk for showers or thunderstorms will increase through the day with a chance for strong storms into the afternoon and evening. The risk for storms will decrease early Saturday night.

Better weather Sunday with lower humidity and temperatures in the low 80’s.

Solar Eclipse Weather: It looks like Monday will be a partly sunny day with temperatures climbing into the middle 80’s.

FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds. Patchy fog.

Low: 62

Saturday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Some may be strong through afternoon into evening. (60%)

High: 78

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm early. (40%)

Low: 57

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early.

High: 83

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 62

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 86 Low: 66

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a showers early. (40%)

High: 75 Low: 62

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 73 Low: 58

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 72 Low: 50

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 72 Low: 50