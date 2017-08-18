Storm Team 27: Small risk for a shower Friday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Friday will bring a small risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm.  The wind will be gusty at times.  Temperatures will push into the low 80’s.

Cooler air will slide in to start the weekend.  The risk for a shower will stick around through the end of the week into Saturday.  Better weather Sunday and Monday.

FORECAST

Friday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Gusty wind.  (30%)
High:  82

Friday night:  Scattered clouds.  Gusty wind early.
Low:  60

Saturday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for a shower or storm.  (30%)
High:  78  Low:  60

Sunday:  Mostly  sunny.
High:  81  Low:  59

Monday:  Partly sunny.
High:  85  Low:  60

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms.  (40%)
High:  85  Low:  62

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.  (40%)
High:  76  Low:  62

Thursday:  Partly sunny.
High:  75  Low:  56

Friday:  Partly sunny.
High:  76   Low:  50

