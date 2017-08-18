Storm Team 27: Warm and humid

The risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm will stay in the forecast today. Skies will be partly sunny. The wind will be gusty at times. Temperatures will climb to the lower 80s into the afternoon.

Cooler air will slide in to start the weekend.  The risk for a shower and thunderstorm will stick around into Saturday. Better weather is expected on Sunday and Monday.

Today:  Partly sunny.  Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Gusty wind.  (30%)
High:  82

Tonight:  Scattered clouds.  Gusty wind early.
Low:  60

Saturday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for a shower or storm.  (30%)
High:  78  Low:  60

Sunday:  Mostly  sunny.
High:  81  Low:  59

Monday:  Partly sunny.
High:  85  Low:  60

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms.  (40%)
High:  85  Low:  62

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.  (40%)
High:  76  Low:  62

Thursday:  Partly sunny.
High:  75  Low:  56

Friday:  Partly sunny.
High:  76   Low:  50

