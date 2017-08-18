The Latest: White House strategist Steve Bannon is out

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on reaction to President Donald Trump, the terrorist attack in Barcelona and the Charlottesville violence (all times local):

1:00 p.m.

President Donald Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his White House post.

That’s according to two people familiar with the decision who demanded anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss private conversations.

Bannon was a key adviser to Trump’s general election campaign and has been a forceful but contentious presence in a divided White House. The former leader of conservative Breitbart News pushed Trump to follow through with his campaign promises. But he’s also sparred with some of Trump’s closest advisers, including son-in-law Jared Kushner.

_____

12:30 p.m.

Sen. Bob Corker says his sharp criticism this week of Donald Trump is meant to influence the president and those around him.

The Tennessee Republican and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee questioned Trump’s stability and competence after the president said that white supremacists don’t bear all the blame for the melee in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend. A young woman was killed after being struck by a car driven into a crowd of people protesting the white nationalists’ rally.

On Friday, Corker told reporters he’s not heard directly from Trump, but that he’s sure the president is “very aware” of his comments. Corker said they were aimed at getting the president to focus on uniting the country.

Corker’s Senate seat is up for re-election next year, but he has not yet publicly announced whether he will seek a third term.

_____

11:50 a.m.

A Republican senator says President Donald Trump “muddies the water” when he assigns blame to anyone other than white nationalist groups for the deadly violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma says the melee in Charlottesville “was solely the responsibility of the white nationalists that were . . . provoking what was occurring there.”

Lankford says Trump needs “to stay very consistent and clear” in his opposition to white supremacists, neo-Nazis and other hate groups.

The senator is being less critical of the president than several of his GOP colleagues have been after Trump declared there “there is blame on both sides” for Charlottesville.

Lankford says, “Any time he steps up and tries to equate two groups or two conversations, I think that muddies the water.”

___

9:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump says “Radical Islamic Terrorism must be stopped by whatever means necessary!”

He adds that “the courts must give us back our protective rights. Have to be tough!” That appeared to be a reference to a temporary travel ban Trump sought to impose on visitors to the U.S. from six mostly Muslim countries. The ban has been challenged in court. The Supreme Court plans to hear arguments in the fall.

Trump tweeted the day after 13 people were killed and more than 100 others were injured after a van mowed down pedestrians in Barcelona, Spain, in what local authorities said was an act of terror. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility.

Trump commented on Twitter hours before he and his national security team meet at Camp David in Maryland to discuss the way forward in Afghanistan.

___

9:15 a.m.

The mother of a woman who was killed while protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, says she won’t talk to President Donald Trump because of comments he made after her daughter’s death.

Speaking Friday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Susan Bro said she initially missed the first few calls to her from the White House. But she now says she won’t talk to the president after a news conference in which Trump equated violence by white supremacists at the rally with violence by those protesting the rally.

Bro’s daughter, 32-year-old Heather Heyer, was killed and 19 others were injured when a driver rammed a car into a crowd of demonstrators last Saturday. An Ohio man, James Alex Fields Jr., has been arrested and charged with murder and other offenses.

___

9 a.m.

President Donald Trump says the Department of Homeland Security and law enforcement are “on alert” and watching the borders for any sign of trouble.

Trump adds in a Twitter message that “our borders are far tougher than ever before!”

Trump commented the day after 13 people were killed and scores were injured after a van mowed down pedestrians in Barcelona, Spain.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility.

Trump and members of his national security team were meeting Friday at Camp David.

___

8:30 a.m.

Vermont’s Republican governor says President Donald Trump “fanned the flame” of hate with his comments equating Nazis and white supremacists with people who were protesting against them in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.

In a statement issued Thursday, Gov. Phil Scott said there was no circumstance where any public official should equate the hate speech of Nazi’s and white supremacists with the protests of Americans who confront them.

He issued a statement on Saturday condemning the violence in Charlottesville, but issued a second statement because he’s been asked about it repeatedly.

Scott says leaders “must speak out against racism and fascism in any form, at any scale, at any time.”

Scott said that hatred, racism and bigotry can be extinguished with a public commitment to moral and democratic values.