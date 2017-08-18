Youngstown State prepares for parking challenges during big concert

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With school starting the day before the Zac Brown Band concert at Youngstown State University, the school is preparing to be slammed with people trying to park.

The concert is being billed as the “largest music event in Youngstown,” and promoters hope to bring a record-breaking crowd into Stambaugh Stadium.

On the first day of school on Wednesday, students and faculty can expect to park in their normal spots. But Thursday, most parking spaces on the west side are going to be reserved for concert goers.

Most lots will be closed the entire day on the west side — these are the lots where the tailgates usually happen near McDonald’s.

Then, there’s a series of secondary lots that will close at 2 p.m. August 24 for the concert.

The school asks that everyone visiting campus before 5 p.m. park on the east side of campus.

There will be a shuttle starting in the morning that will take students that have to park far from class to their classes

“As you get closer to the event, just follow the traffic. We’ll be directing you to the next available parking lot,” said Danny O’Connell, YSU’s director of Support Services.

Parking will be $20 for the concert. It’s free for YSU students and staff.