Youngstown State University breaks ground on new student housing

YSU and LRC Realty teamed up to break ground Friday on "The Enclave"

By Published: Updated:
YSU and LRC Realty teamed up to break ground Friday on "The Enclave," a campus-managed apartment complex.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University is growing, and with the rising population comes the need for more student housing.

By this time next year, nearly 200 students will have a new place to call home on YSU’s campus.

YSU and LRC Realty teamed up to break ground Friday on “The Enclave,” a campus-managed apartment complex.

The $13 million complex is located on the corner of Wick and Lincoln avenues and will house not only tenants but restaurants as well.

LRC, YSU President Jim Tressel and other university officials came out for the ceremony of the building.

The groundbreaking has been long-awaited after several years of planning and is expected to enhance campus experience.

The perks of living in The Enclave include being within walking distance to downtowns entertainment district, a fitness center, tanning and a game room.

The project is expected to be complete in the summer of 2018, just in time for the fall semester.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s