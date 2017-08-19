Annette “Toni” J. Revale Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Annette “Toni” J. Revale of Sharon passed away peacefully at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, August 19, 2017, in her home. She was 90.

Mrs. Revale was born November 30, 1926, in Sharon, a daughter of Lawrence and Jenny Palanti Necaster and was a 1944 graduate of Farrell High School.

She was employed at the former Woolworth Department Store, the former Tastee Bakery and was a coil winder at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation for seven years before becoming a homemaker for her family.

Toni was a lifelong member of St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon where she sang in the choir for 27 years. Her proudest moment as a member of the choir came in August 1994, when they placed first in a choral competition at the regional convention of the National Association of Pastoral Musicians, held in Philadelphia.

Toni’s grandchildren were the center of her life. She loved family get-togethers, cooking, baking and playing cards. She was in several card clubs throughout her life.

Her husband of 66 years, Simon “Cy” Revale, whom she married on April 22, 1950, passed away September 1, 2016.

She will be missed by her family which includes a daughter, Cheryl Revale, of Cleveland, Ohio; two sons, Lennie (Kim) Revale and Gary (Stephanie) Revale, both of Sharon and five grandchildren, Marcie (Michael) Yordy, Lisa Revale, Zachary (Kelsie) Revale, Gary S. Revale and Diana Revale.

In addition to her husband, Toni was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Rosalie Gagich and a brother, Larry Necaster, also known as Brother Nathanael OFM (Order of Friars Minor).

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Sharon Regional Health System Hospice, 1955 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

Calling hour will be 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, August 22, 2017, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service is 12:00 Noon Tuesday, August 22, 2017, in the funeral home, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor of St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon, officiating.

Interment will take place in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.



