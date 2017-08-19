Brooke Ohl Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Brooke Ohl of Sharon passed away early Saturday morning, August 19, 2017, in UPMC Presbyterian hospital, Pittsburgh, following an extended illness. She was 37.

Brooke was born October 19, 1979, in Sharon, a daughter of Darryl E. Ohl and Tina M. Rust.

She was a lifelong area resident and attended Sharpsville High School.

Brooke enjoyed writing poems, playing bingo and hanging out with her dog, Peanut. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and loved ones.

Surviving are her mother, Tina Redmond and her husband Don; her father, Darryl Ohl, all of Sharpsville; her grandfather, Donald Rust of Masury; two sisters, Chantal and Shannon Redmond; a brother, Dustin Ohl and his fiancé Ashley Clark and a niece, Alice Ohl, all of Sharpsville and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Brooke was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Patricia Rust and paternal grandparents, William and Alberta Ohl.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 23, 2017, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 23, 2017, in the funeral home, with Rev. Kenneth E. Martin, senior pastor of First Assembly of God Church, Hermitage, officiating.

Interment will take place in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.



Order Flowers Here