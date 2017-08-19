Bulldogs bite Cardinals for first win

CANFIELD, OH (WKBN)-Canfield opened the scoring early but the Lakeview boys scored two unanswered goals in the first half to pace themselves for the 3-2 win as both teams opened their seasons Saturday night.

The Cardinals opened things up in the first 10 minutes after RJ Thomas had his shot deflected away from Lakeview goalkeeper Chirs Altier, but the rebound was left on the doorstep and Brendon Maurer pounded home the rebound to give Canfield a 1-0 lead.

But later in the half, Lakeview took advantage of a free kick as Vinnie Rienzi’s attempt took a deflection off a Canfield player and in the back of the net to pull the Bulldogs level.

Minutes later, after a Canfield miscue, Noah Busefink corralled a loose ball and slotted it home on the far side to give Lakeview the 2-1 lead heading into the half. Busefink would add another in the second half for his first multi-goal game of the year.

Jad Jadallah made 4 saves for Canfield while Altier made 6 for the Bulldogs.