Carolyn Saunders Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Carolyn Saunders, 82, of Salem, died at 9:50 a.m., Saturday, August 19, 2017, at Allay Senior Care in Lisbon following an illness.

She was born December 20, 1934, in Cumberland, Maryland, the daughter of the late Charles and Montrosa (Van Pelt) Devine.

Carolyn was a 1953 graduate of Goshen High School and had been employed as a waitress at the Salem Ice Cream Parlor.

She was a member of the Salem First Christian Church and was very active in the Salem Community Threatre. She had also been a Campfire Girls Leader in Salem.

Her husband, William Saunders, whom she married in 1955, preceded her in death in 1981.

Survivors include a daughter, Kim (Dan) Raymond of Salem; a granddaughter, Erica Leigh Raymond of Salem and a grandson, Ryan Michael Raymond of Youngstown.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 22, 2017, at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Kari Langford officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, August 21, 2017, at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salem Community Theatre, 490 East State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.



Order Flowers Here