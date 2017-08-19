Covelli backpack giveaway supports parents as school year arrives

Hundreds of kids and parents lined the Covelli Centre eager to collect free goodies for the school year

By Published:
Backpacks, bounce houses, free food -- just a small sampling of the things you could find at Saturday's Back to School Book Bag Giveaway in Youngstown.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Backpacks, bounce houses, free food — just a small sampling of the things you could find at Saturday’s Back to School Book Bag Giveaway in Youngstown.

Hundreds of kids and parents lined the Covelli Centre eager to collect free goodies for the beginning of the school year.

But organizers say there’s more to the event than backpacks and free food.

“It’s just a time to support parents,” said Guy Burney, CIRV. “Because we want our kids to be excellent. So we want to give them the resources to do so.”

Events like these make a real difference for parents whose budgets are stretched thin.

“It’s a big help,” said Jameka Drake, a mom. “Especially when you’re a single mom like me, it really is a big help.”

“We are surrounding them with the people, the resources — everything that they need,” Burney said. “But it’s up to them to make sure they get their education, so we’re here to support them in that.”

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s