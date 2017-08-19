Covelli backpack giveaway supports parents as school year arrives

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Backpacks, bounce houses, free food — just a small sampling of the things you could find at Saturday’s Back to School Book Bag Giveaway in Youngstown.

Hundreds of kids and parents lined the Covelli Centre eager to collect free goodies for the beginning of the school year.

But organizers say there’s more to the event than backpacks and free food.

“It’s just a time to support parents,” said Guy Burney, CIRV. “Because we want our kids to be excellent. So we want to give them the resources to do so.”

Events like these make a real difference for parents whose budgets are stretched thin.

“It’s a big help,” said Jameka Drake, a mom. “Especially when you’re a single mom like me, it really is a big help.”

“We are surrounding them with the people, the resources — everything that they need,” Burney said. “But it’s up to them to make sure they get their education, so we’re here to support them in that.”