Danny White Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Danny White, 65, of Niles, died at home Saturday, August 19, 2017 following a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born August 30, 1951 in Warren, the son of Gene and Mary Lou (Vineyard) White.

Danny had worked as the service manager for Penn Care.

Surviving is his mother of Liberty; his wife, Mildred (Card) White, whom he married June 24, 1981; a daughter, Danielle (Scott) Clayton of Alliance; a son, Brad Myers of Youngstown; two granddaughters, Emily and Madison and a brother, Harry White of Alabama.

Preceding him in death are his father and a brother, Al White.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 23, 2017, at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with Rev. Myron Daum officiating.

Interment will follow at Niles Union Cemetery.

Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 22, 2017 and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 23, 2017, at the funeral home.

Material contributions may be made to Hospice House in Poland.



Order Flowers Here