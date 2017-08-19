Frazier HR, 3 hits, Pirates top Cards 6-4 to end 6-game skid

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Adam Frazier homered, doubled and singled as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 Saturday to end a six-game losing streak.

Frazier hit a two-run homer in the second and doubled off the wall the next inning. Starling Marte and pinch-hitter Jose Osuna also homered for Pittsburgh.

The Cardinals scored 11 runs in each of their two wins to start this series. Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer in the eighth and Jose Martinez homered in the ninth.

Chad Kuhl (6-8) responded well following a rain delay that lasted nearly two hours, giving up one run and three hits in five innings. Felipe Rivero got his 13th save.

Michael Wacha (9-6) was tagged for five runs and seven hits in four innings.

