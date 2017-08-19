Girard crime activity: Police say kids ‘terrorizing neighborhood’

Sunday, August 13

11:34 p.m. – 300 block of Forsythe Ave., disorderly conduct charges were filed against three boys who police said spent the entire summer “terrorizing the neighborhood.” The latest complaint against the boys was that they were arguing in the street, using profane language and threatening neighbors.

11:42 p.m. – 300 block of Forsythe Ave., police were called for several juveniles in the area after a report that they threw an object at a house or slammed a hand on the front door, making a loud noise. Charges are pending.

Monday, August 14

7:18 p.m. – 900 block of N. Highland Ave., a man reported receiving multiple phone calls and text messages from his ex-girlfriend. Police said the woman left a message saying, “Your a** is mine,” along with other vulgarity.

8:23 p.m. – 100 block of Olive St., a man turned in a ripped bag that he found near his car. He believed there was drug residue inside the bag. The item was taken as evidence.

Wednesday, August 16

12:21 p.m. – 500 block of Park Ave., reported theft of a purse from a vehicle. A woman said she left her purse in her car while she ran inside to get some of her belongings. She told police that while in her apartment, she heard a door slam and came outside to see a man running away with her Coach purse. She described him as a white man with unkempt brown hair, wearing a green shirt and jeans.

3:09 p.m. – 400 block of Plymouth Ave. SE, a woman reported that several items were missing from her home. She said she had been in the hospital for about a week and only her sons and her landlord have a key.

Thursday, August 17

3:52 a.m. – 1100 block of Washington Ave., reported theft of a portable basketball hoop.

1:02 p.m. – 500 block of North Ave., reported theft of a catalytic converter from a car parked in the back of an apartment complex.

Disclaimer: The following reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department.

