Harley Davidson teams up with Legacy Dog Rescue for bike-a-thon

The animal rescue agency says the Warren Harley Davidson has been a good fundraising partner

By Published:
The animal rescue agency says Harley Davidson has been a good fundraising partner.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Harley riders in Trumbull County took a spin on their bikes Saturday to help out our four-legged friends.

Legacy Dog Rescue teamed up with the Warren Harley Davidson owners group for a 12-hour bike-a-thon.

Riders have a choice of taking one of three different loop rides for an hour. Besides the ride, they also have an auction and refreshments.

The animal rescue agency says Harley Davidson has been a good fundraising partner.

“They wanted to help us out, so we come here to the open house, we go to Harley night at the park,” Erin Yale of Legacy Dog Rescue said. “We come and do this and we have a doggy angel tree at Christmas time here.”

Legacy Dog Rescue is run by private donations. Its fundraisers help them take care of the dogs they get.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s