John Raymond Balentine III Obituary

WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ohio – John Raymond Balentine III, 56, of Warren Township, passed peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, August 19, 2017, at Community Skilled Health Care Centre.

He was born January 4, 1961, in Warren, Ohio, a son of John “Jack” Raymond Balentine, Jr. and Marilyn J. (Carey) Balentine.

John graduated from Fairhaven School at the age of 18 and then attended Champion and North Road workshops.

He was a member of the Fairhaven swim and bowling team.

In 2012, he attended Fairhaven Senior Center.

He had many interests including traveling, bike riding, basketball, hiking, swimming, writing and watching classical TV programs. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Left to cherish his memories are his parents John “Jack” R., Jr. and Marilyn Balentine of Warren Township; brother, Mike Balentine of Lakeport, California; sisters, Sue (Balentine) Gilanyi of Warren Township and Kathy (Balentine) Brakus of Bristolville, Ohio, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, August 22, 2017, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, August 22, 2017, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township, Ohio.

John is a Brother, Writer, Uncle and Son… Builder, Author and Friend of Everyone. He loved Motorcycle rides and water slides and digging in the sand. And if he liked you a lot, He’d give you the “Mole Man”. John had no enemies and loved everyone… Brother, Writer, Uncle and Son.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the Fairhaven School Athletic Programs, 420 Lincoln Way, Niles, Ohio 44446, in John’s memory.



