Man pleads guilty after shooting at Columbus main library

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A man has pleaded guilty to felonious assault after being charged with firing gunshots in the Columbus Metropolitan Library’s main branch downtown.

The Dispatch reports 28-year-old Joseph Steward entered the guilty plea Thursday in Franklin County court.

The felonious assault charge included a gun specification. Steward also pleaded guilty to inducing panic following the June 11 shooting. He faces 12 ½ years in prison.

A message was left with Steward’s attorney Saturday seeking comment.

Prosecutors say Steward and a 47-year-old man got into an argument after Steward failed to apologize for bumping into the other man’s girlfriend as Steward got off an elevator.

Prosecutors say Steward pulled a gun and fired three shots as the argument escalated, hitting the victim in the ankle.

