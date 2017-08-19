Man pleads guilty after shooting at Columbus main library

Prosecutors say an argument resulted from the man failing to apologize for bumping into another man's girlfriend

By Published:
Ohio court generic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A man has pleaded guilty to felonious assault after being charged with firing gunshots in the Columbus Metropolitan Library’s main branch downtown.

The Dispatch reports 28-year-old Joseph Steward entered the guilty plea Thursday in Franklin County court.

The felonious assault charge included a gun specification. Steward also pleaded guilty to inducing panic following the June 11 shooting. He faces 12 ½ years in prison.

A message was left with Steward’s attorney Saturday seeking comment.

Prosecutors say Steward and a 47-year-old man got into an argument after Steward failed to apologize for bumping into the other man’s girlfriend as Steward got off an elevator.

Prosecutors say Steward pulled a gun and fired three shots as the argument escalated, hitting the victim in the ankle.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s