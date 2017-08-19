Mary Call Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Mary Call, 86, formerly of Oak Street, died Saturday, August 19, 2017, at Edison Manor Nursing Home.

She was born December 4, 1930 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Guy and Philomena (Dufusso) Call.

Mary was co-owner and operator of F & G Market in New Castle for 50 years.

She was a member of St. Vitus Church and enjoyed gardening, baking and reading.

She is survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers, James and Frank Call and two sisters, Antoinette Sottosanti and Jennie Morgan.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Tuesday, August 22, 2017, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Blessing services will be held Tuesday, August 22, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Father Frank Almade will be officiating.

Burial will be in the St. Vitus Cemetery.

Online condolences can be sent to: www.williamrogerdecarbo.com.



Order Flowers Here