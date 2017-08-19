Mercer County residents join together for drug awareness event

More than 100 people showed up at Buhl Park for the "Removing Obstacles to Assist Recovery" day at Buhl Park

Neighbors in Mercer County are joining together to help those struggling with addiction.

More than 100 people showed up at Buhl Park for the “Removing Obstacles to Assist Recovery” day at Buhl Park.

Better known as ROAR, the day featured a morning march, live music and some special speakers — some of whom have struggled with addiction.

They shared their stories.

Several healthcare groups were also there to discuss with family how to best help their loved ones.

“We’re trying to send a message that not every addict is that person on the side of the road,” said Gloria Mackley, of Mercer County Coalition for Drug Awareness. “They have made changes in their life. They’re not the same person that they were when they were in active addiction”

People also placed shoes at the foot of the amphitheater to remember those struggling or those lost from addiction.

The Mercer County Coroner says the county averages between 20-25 overdose resuscitation’s a month.

Since January, they’ve had 25 overdose deaths.

