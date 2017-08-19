Missing central Ohio mother and baby found, mother charged

The mother and child were both reported in good health, police say

WCMH Published:
NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — Licking County Children Services reported 16-year-old Macalie Hammond and her 1-year-old son Jonathen as missing or runaway on Friday.
CREDIT: Newark Police

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — Newark Police say they have located a teen mother and her 1-year-old son, who were reported missing last week.

The mother and child were both reported in good health, police say. Macalie Hammond was taken in custody on juvenile warrants, and her son was taken into custody by Licking County Children’s Services.

A tipster called Children Services on Thursday, Aug. 17 to report that mother and child may be in Franklin County. The FCSO assisted in finding them.

Hammond and her son were reported missing Friday, Aug. 11 from Newark.

