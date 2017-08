SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The second WaterFire Sharon of the year took place Saturday night on the banks of the Shenango River.



More than 50 lanterns lit up the waters through downtown.

The lanterns fired up at dusk, after a day full of events — including artists selling their work, food vendors, music, kids activities and other performances.

If you couldn’t make it Saturday, WaterFire will be held again on Sept. 23rd.