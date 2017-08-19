Paintball brings together Hubbard Police, community

Battlefront Paintball Field in Hubbard hosted a community paintball game with local police Saturday

Hubbard officers and the members of the community played paintball Saturday for two reasons.

One, to bring the community and police together. Two, to support the annual Shop With a Cop event that happens every year at Christmas time.

WKBN’s Dan Marcel even joined in the games of capture the flag at Battlefront Paintball Field.

Owner Patrick Anderson says he wanted to do something for the community — so he approached Hubbard police with an idea: A community paintball game with local police.

“Especially with everything going on in the media today, just to show [police] is just like everybody else doing a job and trying to go home for their families,” Anderson said.

“With our small town community, we have a great support,” Hubbard Officer DJ Dripps said. “We’ve been really fortunate to have that. We don’t really have to worry about those kinds of things here.”

“They’re no different,” said Riley Propst, paintball player. “Same type of people. Same mind set. They’re good guys.”

In addition to improving relationships with the community, the day was also a fundraiser for Shop with a Cop, where underprivileged kids can buy school supplies.

“We usually take the kids out to Walmart,” Dripps said. “A couple hundred bucks for each of them. And it’s a really good feeling to give back.”

