Pelini on YSU scrimmage: “A lot of things need cleaned up”

The Penguins are two weeks from opening kickoff against Pittsburgh, September 2nd

By Published: Updated:
The Penguins are two weeks from opening kickoff against Pittsburgh, September 2nd.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –  YSU football is exactly two weeks from kickoff against Pittsburgh.

It’s been 16 days since the start of fall camp, and Saturday the Penguins held a major scrimmage at Stambaugh Stadium.

Head coach Bo Pelini said players are beginning to separate themselves in the first and second teams.

“It’s obvious to me that we’ve got a lot of work to do on both sides,” said Pelini. “There’s a lot of things we need to get cleaned up. There were too many penalties, there was too much sloppiness. To me, I just told the players, it’s attention to detail.”

Senior QB Hunter Wells continued to take command of the first team offense. Wells went 10-16 for 103 yards and a touchdown, including a 20-yard strike to Damoun Patterson.

The backfield is crowded with junior Tevin McCaster leading the way, but freshman Christian Turner and Joe Alessi are also in the mix. The defense also made plenty of plays, now to weeks from opening kickoff.

“I think we’re ready, I think we’re definitely ready,” said Fazson Chapman, senior defensive end. “Just like coach said, the little things and the little attention to details gotta get better and we’ll be on the road.”

“We just need to get in our playbooks, watch film,” said Chris Durkin, junior tight end. “Get on the field and go over things that we’ve missed during practices or scrimmages and just correct it, so come game time we’ll be ready to go.”

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s