CLEVELAND (AP) – Cleveland police say one man was killed and four other people injured in an early morning shooting outside a bar on the city’s east side.

Police say the shooting happened about 1 a.m. Saturday outside Freck’s Lounge after a fight broke out.

Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia (chahch) says several people fired shots. Police towed three vehicles as part of the investigation.

The other victims, three men and a woman, are expected to survive.

