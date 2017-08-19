Police: Man shot in Niles, hospitalized

The shooting happened at a home on West Park Avenue just before 1:30 p.m.

Police say a man was shot by his brother Saturday afternoon in Niles and is hospitalized.

Police are still on scene investigating the shooting that happened at a home on the 300 block West Park Avenue just before 1:30 p.m.

Police say the man was shot inside the house. The victim then stumbled outside, collapsed in the front yard and called for help.

A neighbor told WKBN he heard two shots and the cries for help and called 911.

The victim was taken to the hospital. There’s no word yet on his condition.

There’s also no word on any arrests at this time, although two people are being questioned at the police station.

Police are currently waiting for a search warrant to get inside the house.

Police also say they have surveillance video from neighboring business KV Electric that they will watch once the owner arrives.

