Storm Team 27: Better weather through the end of the weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Clouds will clear overnight with patchy fog developing.

Better weather is expected on Sunday with lower humidity and temperatures in the low 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny for the second half of the weekend

Solar Eclipse Weather: It looks like Monday will be a partly sunny day with temperatures climbing into the middle 80s. There is a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm.

FORECAST

Tonight: Clearing skies. Patchy fog.

Low: 58

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early.

High: 83

Sunday night: A few clouds late.

Low: 63

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm afternoon. Small risk at 20%.

High: 85

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Some may be strong. (60%)

High: 84 Low: 68

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a showers early. (30%)

High: 74 Low: 58

Thursday: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower. (20%)

High: 71 Low: 53

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 73 Low: 50

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 74 Low: 50

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 75 Low: 51