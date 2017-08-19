Storm Team 27: Scattered showers, storms expected today

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Skies will be partly sunny to start the weekend with increasing clouds through the day. The risk for showers or thunderstorms will increase through the day with a chance for strong storms into the afternoon and evening. The risk for storms will decrease early Saturday night.

Better weather is expected on Sunday with lower humidity and temperatures in the low 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny for the second half of the weekend

Solar Eclipse Weather: It looks like Monday will be a mostly sunny day with temperatures climbing into the middle 80s.

FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Some may be strong through afternoon into evening. (60%)

High: 78

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm early. (30%)

Low: 55

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early.

High: 83

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 85 Low: 60

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 86 Low: 66

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a showers early. (30%)

High: 75 Low: 63

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 72 Low: 56

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 73 Low: 52

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 73 Low: 50