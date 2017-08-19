Storm Team 27: Tracking storms this afternoon

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING

The risk for showers or thunderstorms will continue this afternoon with a chance for strong storms.  Gusty wind and hail possible if you get stuck under one of these storms.  Heavy rain and dangerous lightning possible too.  The risk for storms will decrease early tonight.

Better weather is expected on Sunday with lower humidity and temperatures in the low 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny for the second half of the weekend

Solar Eclipse Weather:  It looks like Monday will be a partly sunny day with temperatures climbing into the middle 80s.

FORECAST

This afternoon: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Some may be strong through early evening. (60%)
High: 78

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm early. (30%)
Low: 55

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early.
High: 83

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 85 Low: 60

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 86 Low: 66

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a showers early. (30%)
High: 75 Low: 63

Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 72 Low: 56

Friday: Mostly sunny.
High: 73 Low: 52

Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 73 Low: 50

