Vigil honors pets who passed from not having a home

HERMITAGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Animal lovers gathered Saturday evening on International Homeless Animals Day.

They held a vigil in Hermitage in honor of all the pets’ lives lost because there aren’t enough homes for the animals that are born.

They lit candles in their memory, while people at the vigil also brought a message: Spay and neuter your pets.

Maleia james: “It’s symbolic it’s about paying homage to all the animals that have died needlessly because people do not spay and neuter. And according to the aspc thats one point five million annually in the united states alone.”

The vigil was organized by Tails of Hope, a new low-cost spay and neuter clinic in Hermitage. For more on Tails of Hope visit their Facebook page or call 724-346-4673.