YM Camera sells 2,000 solar eclipse glasses

The line moved quickly and people were able to get their glasses within a half hour

By Published:
Hundreds waited in line Saturday for a last chance opportunity to score some glasses for Monday's eclipse. 

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds waited in line Saturday for a last chance opportunity to score some glasses for Monday’s eclipse.

The line wrapped around YM Camera and continued down the street.

YM announced that they would be selling 2,000 pairs of solar eclipse glasses — first come, first serve.

The line moved quickly and people were able to get their glasses within a half hour.

They sold out around 4 p.m.

People waiting in line say they are stoked for the eclipse.

“I’m thinking, from where we’re at, it’s going to be more of a crescent sun instead of a crescent moon,” said Darryl Anderson said. “It still should look pretty cool. They’re saying that the forecast isn’t going to be as cloudy as it is today, so I’m anticipating just excitement.”

The eclipse will take place Monday afternoon.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s