7-year-old Austintown boy invites all to his homemade library

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 7-year-old boy in Austintown is showing the Valley how much he loves reading. And he wants others to join in.

His name is Cody O’Connel.

A few weeks ago, he told his parents he wanted to open his own library. So with hammer, nail and wood, he and family did just that.

They built their own small library on the tree outside their home. The doors on the box open to reveal books that anyone can borrow.

You can also leave a book for someone else.

“I went to a library and I thought I should have my own little library,” Cody said.

“It’s just really fun,” his mom Courtney O’Connel said. “Like a little family project that we worked on from his idea.”

The library is located in Austintown in College Park at 586 Notre Dame Avenue. Both adult and children books are accepted.

Cody’s parents both say anyone can stop by anytime.