Alice Arlene Baugher Davis Obituary

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio – Alice Arlene Baugher Davis, 93, of Southington, passed away Sunday morning, August 20, 2017, at Community Skilled Health Care Centre in Warren.

She was born July 21, 1924 in Southington, a daughter of the late Russell and Florence (Craver) Baugher.

Alice was a lifetime resident of Trumbull County and a 1942 graduate of Chalker High School.

She was a homemaker who enjoyed quilting pillows and was well known for her delicious pies and generosity.

She had previously worked at Packard Electric and Geauga Industries in Middlefield.

Alice was an active member of Southington United Methodist Church where she was involved with the day circle and choir. She also belonged to the Golden Voyagers, Southington American Legion Auxiliary, Southington Fire Department Auxiliary and was District Deputy and Most Excellent Chief of the Pythian Sisters Liberty Temple 185.

Surviving Alice are her four sons, James (Cynthia) Davis Jr. of Bliss, New York, Gary (Lori) Davis of Southington, Larry (Patricia) Davis of Champion and Douglas (Alicia) Davis of Southington; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; one brother, Robert (Judy) Baugher of Southington; three sisters, Josephine (Clyde) Bailey of Warren and Bonnie (Ray) Young and Betty (Joseph) Len both of Southington as well as a sister-in-law, Rita Baugher of Southington. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, James Davis, who she married on June 22, 1946 and who died August 18, 1993, she was preceded in death by her parents, Russell Ralph and Florence (Craver) Baugher; one granddaughter and a great-grandson; six brothers, Daniel, Vernon, Russell, Elwyn, Billy and Charles Baugher, as well as, four sisters, Eileen Graham, Violet Shaffer, Helen Cummins and Marie Lynn.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 23, 2017, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Pastor Jim George will officiate.

Friends may also call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 22, 2017, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home where a Pythian Sisters Liberty Temple 185 service will be held at 6:30 p.m.

Interment will be in Southington Reformed Cemetery, Southington.

The Davis family would like to express a special thank you to the Alzheimer’s unit at Community Skilled for their exceptional care and loving environment and Crossroads Hospice for their support during her final days.



