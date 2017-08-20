Authorities: 5 dogs, 70 cats found in Lordstown woman’s house

A 75-year-old woman living in the house said she was in the process of cleaning up

By Published:
Police lights generic

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say an Ohio house has been declared uninhabitable after five dogs and 70 cats were found inside along with widespread animal feces and urine.

The Warren Tribune Chronicle reports police in Lordstown in northeastern Ohio investigated after receiving a complaint.

The paper says police on Wednesday found five dogs inside which had to be euthanized because of their condition.

A 75-year-old woman living in the house said she was in the process of cleaning up.

The paper says firefighters brought protective gear and breathing apparatuses because of the strong smell and presence of feces before authorities removed the dogs.

Local animal shelters volunteered to take the cats.

___

Information from: The Tribune Chronicle, http://www.tribtoday.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s