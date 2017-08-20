Bell powers Pirates past Cards 6-3 in Little League Classic

The teams played at renovated Bowman Field, a minor league ballpark located 5 miles from where the Little League World Series is taking place

TRAVIS JOHNSON Associated Press Published:
Pittsburgh Pirates Baseball - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) – Josh Bell homered and drove in four runs to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates over the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 in the Little League Classic on Sunday night.

The teams played at renovated Bowman Field, a minor league ballpark located 5 miles from where the Little League World Series is taking place. Sitting in the front rows were admiring Little Leaguers who got to mingle with the big league stars earlier in the day, part of a Major League Baseball initiative to celebrate youth baseball.

After the final out of the first regular-season game in Williamsport, the Pirates shook hands on the field as usual after a victory. And then, in a nod to Little League baseball, both teams lined up at home plate and shook hands with each other, throwing in some hugs and high-fives to finish off a feel-good day.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s