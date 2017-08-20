Canfield crime activity: Homeowner finds man sleeping in garage

Tuesday, August 1

7300 block of N. Palmyra Rd., two-vehicle crash in the parking lot of the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center. No charges were filed.

Friday, August 4

E. Main Street, a 17-year-old boy was cited for assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash.

Saturday, August 5

3:30 a.m. – 100 block of Topaz Circle, Leslie Wright, 25, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct intoxication and criminal trespass. According to the police report, a resident reporting finding an unknown man sleeping in his garage. An officer woke the man, identified as Wright, and he was confused, believing he was a friend’s house who lived nearby, the report said. He said he entered through the door, which was unlocked. The homeowner said he found Wright after his dogs started barking and woke him up, and he tried to wake the man up but couldn’t. Police said Wright had a blood-alcohol content of 0.193, over the legal limit of 0.08.

Thursday, August 10

3:08 a.m. – 100 block of S. Broad St., George Dilling, 22, Lisbon, was arrested and charged with OVI and marked lanes. Angel Phillips, 41, of Salem, was in the car and was arrested and charged with drug abuse, obstructing official business and drug possession. According to a police report, an officer noticed a silver vehicle weaving in and out of traffic and pulled the vehicle over. The officer noted that the driver, Dilling, had bloodshot, glassy eyes and slurred speech (George Dilling is referred to as a female in the police report and says she is trans, but her name is listed as George). As an officer asked her to step out, she stumbled and took off her wedges. The report said she told officers she was the designated driver, it was her birthday and she had just one or two beers in the last hour. Police said she failed field sobriety tests and had a blood alcohol content of 0.199. Police said Phillips then got out of the car, appeared intoxicated and began yelling at officers. When officers police searched Phillips’ purse, they reported finding a marijuana roach cigarette and seven pain pills. Phillips was taken to the jail, where she began having a seizure and was unresponsive. She was given naloxone and became responsive but belligerent, spitting at an officer, the report said. She was taken to a hospital.

S. Canfield Niles Road, a 17-year-old Youngstown boy was arrested and charged with drug possession and drug paraphernalia.

Sunday, August 13

3:02 a.m. – 100 block of S. Broad St., Troy Weatherspoon, 42, of Alliance, was arrested and charged with OVI, speeding and a marked lanes violation. Ambrose Smith, 42, of Alliance, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. According to a police report, an officer pulled over a white sedan traveling at high speed. Police said the driver had bloodshot eyes, and there was an opened box of Bud Light beer at the passenger’s feet. Weatherspoon told police officers that he had three beers earlier that night. Police said he failed a sobriety test, and he had a blood-alcohol content of .149. Police said the passenger, Ambrose Smith, had also been drinking and had a grinder with marijuana residue in it.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department.

