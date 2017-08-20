Dr. Michael Ralph Evanson Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio – Dr. Michael Ralph Evanson of Struthers passed away Sunday, August 20, 2017.

He was born February 26, 1958 in Youngstown to Stephen and Margaret Guilinger Evanson (Evankovich).

Michael was a 1976 graduate of Struthers High School. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Hiram College, Master’s of Business Administration from Ashland University, Master’s of Public Administration from Bowling Green State University and Doctorate of Education from Nova Southeastern University.

Dr. Evanson served as Treasurer of Southern Local Schools, Ashtabula Area City Schools, Fairview Park City Schools, Strongsville City Schools and Struthers City Schools. He retired from Struthers City Schools in 2011. He was most recently employed as the Finance Director for the City of Campbell until his retirement in July of 2017.

Michael was a devoted family man who had a strong work ethic. His life was his family and his work. Michael valued education and was an avid reader, enjoyed fishing and enjoyed meeting and talking to people professionally and in his personal life. His volunteerism with local agencies is a testimony to his dedication to his community. Michael was the Treasurer of the Struthers School Foundation for Educational Excellence and past Board Member of the Struthers Federal Credit Union. In the Struthers Rotary, which he joined in 1996, he was a two-term President, served as Treasurer, was awarded the Paul Harris Fellow and he was the first person to greet you and the last person to say goodbye and thanks for coming.

Michael leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted wife, Margaret Nolan Evanson; his beloved daughter, Michele Desiree Evanson; his brother, Stephen (Rebecca) Evanson; sister, Peg (Glen) Speirs; sisters-in-law, Maureen Nicka, Mary Pat (John) Wainio and Ellen (Jim) Shula; brother-in-law, John (Pam) Nolan and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; nephews, James (Jamie) Evanson and Capt. Bradly Nicka and brother-in-law, Ernie Nicka.

Friends will be received on Thursday, August 24 at Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m.

A prayer service will be held on Friday, August 25 at 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Christ Our Savior Parish, Holy Trinity Church, 250 N. Bridge St., Struthers, OH 44471 on Friday, August 25 at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the James Bear Evanson Memorial Scholarship or The Struthers School Foundation for Educational Excellence, both in care of Struthers City Schools, 99 Euclid Ave, Struthers, Ohio 44471.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 23 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.