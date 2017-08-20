Final Austintown motorcycle benefit for kids draws more than 500

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – More than 500 bikers came out to Austintown Sunday for the 27th Annual Fred Perry Benefit Motorcycle Run for Kids.



And it was the last one ever.

It was started in 1990 with only 192 bikers by Fred Perry, who had a love and a career with motorcycles. He passed away in 1991, but his seven children continued the run to raise money for area children.

But after years of carrying on the legacy, they say it’s time to retire.

“We asked him what he wanted to do with the money, and he said give it to the less fortunate children,” said Nancy Martucci, Perry’s duaghter. “He’s had seven health children and he wanted us to give it to the kids.”

This year all proceeds will be donated to the family of Grace Graham, a 6-month old battling a heart condition.