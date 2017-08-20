Gail M. Bornick Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Gail M. Bornick, 81, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2017 at Clepper Manor.

Gail was born in Sharon on January 28, 1936 to Maxwell and Dorothy (Hackett) Adams.

She was a graduate of Brookfield High School.

She spent her career working for Murphy’s in Sharon and then Jordan Marsh and Burdine’s both in Florida.

Gail enjoyed crafting. She had a talent for crocheting and sewing. She also enjoyed peaceful walks and reading a good book. Gail liked to cook, play cards and was a Miami Dolphins fan as well.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 24 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel in Brookfield where a funeral service will be held on Friday, August 25 at 11:00 a.m.

Gail is survived by her children, Theresa Bornick, Dorothy Kennell, Loretta (Christopher) Anderson and Andrew (Tracy) Bornick; her grandchildren, Belinda Kennell, Maureen Kennell, Alexis Anderson, Nicole Bornick and Cristina Bornick; her great-grandson, Todd Allen Titus, Jr. and her sister, Josephine Patterson as well as many other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Bornick; her son-in-law, Steven Kennell and her sisters, Nancy Kennedy and Becky Simpson.

