John F. “Jack” Hamley Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning, August 24 at the Wasko Funeral Home and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. John Catholic Church, with Father John Trimbur officiating for, John F. “Jack” Hamley, 82, who passed away Sunday afternoon, August 20 with his loving family by his side.

Jack was born December 3, 1934 in Youngstown, the son of Alfred and Elizabeth Carey Hamley.

He was a 1952 graduate of Ursuline High School and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army, Army Security Agency from 1957 to 1963.

Afterwards he was employed as an industrial electrician at many companies, the last being Youngstown Sinter Plant.

Jack was a member of the church, the Mahoning Valley Amateur Radio Association and was a ham radio operator and instructor. In this capacity he supported many activities including the Special Olympics.

He was a fan of the Cleveland Browns and Indians.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, the former Loretta Siva, whom he married May 5, 1962; his son, John (Beth) of Cleveland; grandchildren, Andy (A.J.) of Detroit, Michigan and Lauren of Cleveland; sister-in-law, Terry Hamley of Meriden, Connecticut; brother-in-law, George Siva of Newport Richie, Florida; four nieces; one nephew and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Lynda and his brother, William.

The Hamley family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends, Wednesday evening, August 23 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 23 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.