Navy says 10 sailors missing in collision at sea

The USS John S. McCain collided with a merchant ship near Singapore

By Published:
The U.S. Navy says 10 sailors are missing and five are injured after the USS John S. McCain collided with a merchant ship near Singapore.
AP

SINGAPORE (AP) — The U.S. Navy says 10 sailors are missing and five are injured after the USS John S. McCain collided with a merchant ship near Singapore.

The guided-missile destroyer collided with the Alnic MC, an oil and chemical tanker, in waters east of Singapore and the Straits of Malacca early Monday.

The Navy said Osprey aircraft and Seahawk helicopters from the USS America were assisting. It also said tugboats and Singaporean naval and coast guard vessels were in the area to render assistance.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s