Nellie M. Kusich Obituary

SUGAR GROVE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Nellie M. Kusich, age 82, of Greenville-Sheakleyville Road, Sugar Grove Township, passed away Sunday evening, August 20, 2017 in her home.

She was born in Albion, Pennsylvania on January 9, 1935 to Harry J. and Florence (Jessup) Peden.

Nellie was a 1954 graduate of St. Michael High School, where she had been a member of the football team.

On June 26, 1954 she married Nicholas J. Kusich, Sr.

She was a homemaker and loved to bake and cook. Throughout the years, she baked dozens of cookies for family and friends.

In addition to being a homemaker, Nellie and her husband owned and rented several apartments in the Greenville area for over 50 years and she had also worked many years ago for the former R.D. Werner Company.

She was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville. Nellie enjoyed many years spending time at their camp, The Green Buffalo Camp in Marienville, Pennsylvania and also spending the last ten winters in West Palm, Florida.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, George S. Kusich and his wife, Denise of Greenville; a daughter, Nadine Atkinson of Butler; two sisters, Florence Garrett and Dolores Holzapfel and her husband, Fred, all of Greenville; two brothers, Alfred “Skip” Peden and Charles “Bill” Peden, both of Greenville; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and a daughter-in-law, Joan Kusich of Greenville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Nicholas J. Kusich, Jr.; three sisters, Margaret Zuschlag, Alice Turner and Hilda Pinney; two brothers, Ray Peden and Harry Peden and a son-in-law, Larry Atkinson.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, August 23 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville, Pennsylvania.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Thursday, August 24 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street in Greenville with Rev. V. David Foradori, Pastor, as celebrant

Burial with committal prayers will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery in Greenville.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael School Endowment Fund, 85 N. High St., Greenville, PA 16125.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 23 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.