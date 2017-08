AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials say one person was killed in a motorcycle accident in Austintown Sunday evening.

Emergency crews are on the scene at the Mahoning Avenue bridge over Meander Reservoir. It happened around 4:30 p.m., Canfield OSP says.

Traffic is currently being diverted at Lipke and Turner roads.

Troopers are on the scene investigating.

This is a developing story. WKBN is currently on scene. Check back here for updates and stick with First News on air for the latest.