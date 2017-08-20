Highway Patrol: Motorcyclist hit near Jackson Twp. road, dies



JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Jackson Twp. on Sunday evening.

The crash happened at the Mahoning Avenue bridge over Meander Reservoir near Lipkey Road around 4:30 p.m.

The Canfield post of Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist, 65-year-old Thomas Smith of Warren, was on the side of the road with his 1962 Harley Davidson motorcycle, which had run out of gas.

A Jeep Wrangler being driven by a 17-year-old then veered off Mahoning Ave., hitting Smith and his motorcycle and killing Smith.

Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

No charges have been filed.

Thomas Smith Obituary