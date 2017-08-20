OSP: 2-car crash in North Lima hospitalizes multiple people

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple people are in the hospital after a two-car crash on Market Street in North Lima Sunday evening.

The crash happened at Market Street — near Western Reserve Road, next to ZID Realty and Associates — around 5:15 p.m.

OSP Canfield Sgt. Brian Vail said a car traveling northbound on State Rt. 7 veered off the road and struck a car traveling west on Market Street.

Vail said there were injuries to people in both vehicles. Some were taken to St. Elizabeth’s main hospital, while some were taken to St. E’s Boardman.

Names have not been released and there is no word yet on their conditions.

The crash involved a grey jeep and a red Dodge SUV. The jeep’s drivers-side door is completely removed and the Dodge’s front end is mangled.

OPS says both cars are disabled.

OSP is still investigating.

In the meantime, only one lane on Market Street will be open for northbound traffic.

“We urge the public, if there’s an alternative route, use that around the scene,” Vail said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates and stick with WKBN on air for the latest.