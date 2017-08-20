Protesters call for removal of Christopher Columbus statue

Protesters gathered in front of Columbus City Hall Saturday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Protesters gathered in front of Columbus City Hall on Saturday to call for a statue of the city’s namesake to be taken down.

Tynan Krakoff is the lead organizer of Showing Up For Racial Justice, the group putting on this rally, and said the statue of Christopher Columbus represents some of the bad in American history.

“We’re calling on the city council, the mayor and the city of Columbus to remove the statue,” said Krakoff to NBC4 on Friday. 

Some marchers draped a banner over the Columbus statue that read “TOPPLE WHITE SUPREMACY NOW.”

Mayor Andy Ginther released a statement Saturday afternoon:

I support the removal of monuments celebrating the Confederacy, but I would urge people to remember that the disturbing and tragic events that unfolded in Charlottesville were not about statues, but about persistent racism in our country. There are many perspectives on the Christopher Columbus statue, but let’s not be distracted from the need to address the real problem: the racial divide in our community and across the country.

A Columbus Police sergeant said an officer will monitor the area around where the statue stands to make sure no one gets the idea to damage or try to take it down.

He goes on to say they are taking this precaution because of what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia last weekend.

