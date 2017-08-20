Rt. 65 water main installation begins Monday in Shenango Twp.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur along Ellwood Road between Gardner Stop Road and Gibson Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each weekday through Friday, Dec. 29.

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Water main and hydrant installation work on Route 65 will begin Monday, weather permitting.

Crews from Graziani Construction Company, Inc. will install new water mains and hydrants on the southbound shoulder.

For more information, contact Bill Lage at 724-654-3706.

