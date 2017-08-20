Storm Team 27: A sunny Sunday



WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Better weather is expected on today with lower humidity and temperatures in the low 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny for the second half of the weekend.

Solar Eclipse Weather: It looks like Monday will be a partly sunny day with temperatures climbing into the middle 80s. There is a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.

FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early.

High: 83

Tonight: A few clouds.

Low: 63

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm afternoon. (20%.)

High: 86

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Some may be strong. (70%)

High: 84 Low: 69

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a showers early. (20%)

High: 73 Low: 60

Thursday: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower. (20%)

High: 70 Low: 53

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 73 Low: 50

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 73 Low: 51

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 51